The Revlon x Ashley Graham Never Enough Lip Collection Just Got Even Better

Congrats are in order for Ashley Graham. The supermodel welcomed a beautiful baby boy with husband Justin Ervin on January 18. Before she was home being a new mom, Graham expanded on her best-selling beauty collab and now, the Revlon x Ashley Graham Never Enough Lip Collection is out at Walmart. With two successful Revlon launches under her belt, Revlon x Ashley Graham Lip Kits in Worship and Unapologetic, we have a feeling she has another hit on her hands.

Graham took two of her favorite Revlon formulas, Lip Super Lustrous The Gloss and Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor, and added six all-new shades for each. Of course, you can wear one alone but they’re also meant to be mixed and matched for a multi-texture feel. If you love the bold red matte shades but prefer a shinier lip, pop on a red or pink gloss. You can do the same for a natural-looking lip that’s sure to stay on all day.

Shop both new lippies, below.

Revlon x Ashley Graham Never Enough Lip Super Lustrous The Gloss

These six shades feature a high-shine formula infused with agave, moringa oil and cupuaçu butter.

Revlon x Ashley Graham Never Enough Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor

This matte lipstick feel lush and soft on the lips—never dry.

