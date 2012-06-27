Q&A: We Sit Down With the Founder of RéVive Skin Care To Talk Anti-Aging and Healthy Habits

Dr. Gregory Bays Brown is the founder of RéVive Skincare, the anti-aging product line he created inspired by his career in plastic surgery. The products take Dr. Brown’s extensive knowledge of the skin and Nobel-prize winning science to produce the results that clients desire, without having to go under the knife. His years spent researching a speedy healing process for burnt skin proved beneficial and entirely influential for RéVive. Besides having a revolutionary curious mind, Dr. Brown is one of the most pleasant gentleman one could ever hope to speak with. Last week, we got the chance to sit down with him to discuss what’s next in the world of anti-aging, when to start a regimen, and of course, the Galapagos Islands.

Beauty High: What are some of the worst habits women have today that are causing their skin to age, even though they may not be aware?

Dr. Brown: The sun and smoking are the two worst things you can do. A lot of people think smoking doesn’t effect your skin, but it really does. It shuns blood away from your skin, which is why smokers have that heavy color to their skin. When the blood is shunned away from the face, little vessels in the skin go into spasm and they literally just stop blood flow.

BH: So what are some of the best habits to start forming?

DB: Well of course sunscreen and not smoking, but also a low glycemic diet. A high glycemic index really does effect your skin over time. If you think about it, all of the things that make the body work are proteins and enzymes. I like to use the example of a glass rod on a rug. If you take a glass rod and drag it across a rug, it will go smoothly. But if you wrap velcro around the rod, it won’t, it will just drag, ruining the rug. That’s what rapid sugar molecules around an enzyme do. If you have a high sugar diet, over time, that’s what happens to your skin.

BH: What are some of the best products that someone in their 20s can use to prevent aging?

DB: Sunscreen and simple moisturizing. Dryness in and of itself can be aging. You certainly don’t need anti-aging products at 23 years old, but you absolutely need to moisturize.

BH: So what do you consider the best age to start anti-aging products?

DB: For RéVive, someone in their late 20s. Most people at 28, 29, 30 will start to show some signs of aging, especially around the eyes, and depending on genetics. You don’t need everything at that age, but definitely an eye cream and a night cream. That’s the one product I recommend for everyone using RéVive, our Moisturizing Renewal Cream.

BH: What’s the biggest request you get for new products?

DB: Things that skincare cannot do yet, like jowl-ling of the jaw line. I don’t think that skin care, in the short term, will be able to do that. If anything can prevent jowl-ling, it will be a drug.

BH: What do you think the biggest skincare issue of the future will be, besides sun damage?

DB: It’s probably going to be related to the environment. It may not be sun damage, but it’s going to be the noxious gases, the free radicals. Even though most malignancies are related to UV light, it’s going to be things like discoloration, and living in an urban environment is a huge thing that causes toxicity. I think the environment is changing, and our future problems will absolutely come from that. A friend of mine won’t let me get plastic bags at the market anymore because of a documentary we saw about the Galapagos Islands. All of these turtles were dying, and they found out that there were these big swirls of plastic waste in the ocean and turtles were eating them and dying. So, there are things like that that are going to translate to human life. We don’t know where it will manifest, but I think it will be in the skin.