Revive Dirty Locks, No Shampoo Necessary

If you tend to sleep in too late to shower in the morning, like to preserve your sexy style for as many days as possible, or just steer clear of shampooing for whatever other reason, Kinky-Curly’s new Spiral Spritz was made for you. Designed to prolong the wear of your hair, this all-natural, silicon-serum-alternative styling spray is formulated to refresh, moisturize, and style strands with natural ingredients such as lavender, aloe vera, and grapefruit seed extract.

A shower sans-shampoo may no longer have to mean having greasy, grimy hair.

Kinky-Curly Spiral Spritz, $12, kinky-curly.com