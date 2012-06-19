How to Revive Your Bangs in Any Situation

When a girl decides to get bangs, it’s a big commitment. Besides for the fact that they constantly need to be trimmed, they also constantly need to be fluffed. But most of the time, that commitment is well worth it — what would we do without Zooey Deschanel’s adorable bangs? Well, in order to make our lives a little bit easier (a never-ending task) we asked hairstylist Wesley O’Meara to give us a few key tips for how to revive our bangs throughout the day.

He broke down exactly what we should be doing to fix our bangs upon waking up, leaving the gym and before going out with girlfriends after a long day. Watch the video above to check out his tips!