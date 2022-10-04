I Stopped Getting Lash Extensions After I Started Using This Eyelash Serum for Sensitive Eyes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Growing long, strong eyelashes is not something that’s easy to achieve. Unless you’re born with them, daily wear and tear can transform them into lashes that are brittle and lifeless. I used to be someone that would head to the salon and get eyelash extensions every single month, until I ran into a friend right after an appointment one day who I thought had also just returned from the same place I went to. Ever the curious one, I asked what length her extensions were and she said that they were actually her own lashes and that she had been using Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner for Sensitive Eyes for a few weeks—the results were astounding.

I immediately ran home and ordered my own, already anxious awaiting longer-than-life lashes, even though I knew that patience would be a virtue when it came to mirroring the results my friend had achieved. Slowly but surely, the growth serum did not disappoint. In fact, they looked even better than my eyelash extensions once did.

Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner for Sensitive Eyes

This eyelash growth serum is different from others because it was made by an ophthalmologist who was determined to create a product that not only enhanced the look of lashes but protected against breakage and improved the health of the hair. Providing flexibility and strength, this eyelash serum is made of a proprietary blend with scientifically-advanced technology. Think peptides, lipids, biotin, and green tea extract.

The formula is also rich in panthenol, an ingredient that strengthens and conditions while protecting them from environment damage because yes, pollution can cause your lashes to feel broken and brittle. It’s also made for people with sensitive eyes, so if you’re worried about irritation or inflammation, this is best for you.

And I’m not the only one who thinks so—go through any of Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner ‘s over 10,000 reviews on Amazon and you’ll find the same thing has happened as to my friend and I—everyone around you starts to ask if you have fake eyelashes on. One reviewer said the following: “This is favorite beauty product EVER! It really does work. My lashes are amazing because of this. I have people ask me daily if I am wearing fake lashes or if I have eyelash extensions”.

So what are you waiting for? Grab Revitalash’s Advanced Eyelash Conditioner ahead of Amazon’s Early Access Sale Day before it sells out.