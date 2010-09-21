Review of the Ann Yee Show Spring/Summer 2011

Last week, I was fortunate enough to attend my first New York Fashion Week Event. American designer Ann Yee showed at Ion Studio on Wooster Street in SoHo. The show was more of a display. The models weren’t on a traditional runway. Instead, they walked out into the studio and stood in line while everyone snapped their pictures.

In addition to lots of flowy, feminine pieces, I was totally into the messy side chignons and highly pigmented eye shadow! Definitely a beauty look I can get into for Spring 2011.



