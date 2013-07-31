How to Return to Your Natural Hair Color

In our Q&A series, beauty experts address your most bewildering issues. Have a beauty-related quandary of your own? Submit your question in the comments below or via Twitter.

Q: What’s the best way to return to your natural hair color?

A: Hair grows around half an inch per month, so depending on how long your cut is, you’ll have to wait a couple years before color grows out on its own. But you can speed up the process of returning to your original hue with a trip to the salon. “To return to your natural color, a color remover is necessary,” says colorist Shannon Silva of Dyer + Posta salon (a Marie Robinson affiliate) in Atlanta. “Then color the hair back to your natural color at the roots where you have regrowth.”

“If you’re blonde going back to brunette, use a color very similar to your natural in tone and depth, and fill the ends with a gold or medium brown filler, always adding warmth into the ends so the color doesn’t turn muddy. Adding pigment helps preserve the color longer.”

“If you’re a brunette going back to a natural blonde, highlighting can be a good way to get back to a natural look with minimal damage.”

