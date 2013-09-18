StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Retro Curls

Jaclyn Sciara
by
Who doesn’t love a good retro inspired look? Lately, we can’t help but notice all of the retro hairstyles happening, mostly because our Instagram feed is all but taken over by finger waves and victory rolls.

Whether we are talking pin curls or Rockabilly styles, retro is a flattering look that everyone should try out! Take a look at our favorite retro curls moments in this week’s edition of Instagram Insta-Glam, and tell us which is your favorite in the comments below!

Retro hairstyles, anyone?

We love a good accessory and good hair to match, just like @evapandamonium demonstrates here. 

@Victoria_plumney shows us her inner Jessica Rabbit.

How adorable is @reneenaye and her retro curl with bandana headband?

@Missfashionistaproblems pairs her retro hair with a gorgeous pink lip.

Nothing is better then a red lip, winged eye and gorgeous pin curls. Nicely done, @vanessaxtina.

We love the mix of modern and classic with the nude lip and retro pin curls from @salax0.

@Cheekey_eve knows how to rock the old glam look perfectly.

We love a good victory roll hairstyle, and @ashleyforshaw92 does it perfectly. 

@La_vida_rockabilly looks like she stepped out of a time booth with her gorgeous look!

The two-toned hair looks amazing on @salliemisallie!

