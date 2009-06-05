Republic Collection: Banana Republic’s Sporty Scent Set

Banana Republic is hoping to sweetly scent their sporty spenders with a new men and women’s fragrance duo called the Republic Collection, according to WWD. Priced slightly lower than Banana Republic’s existing scents, this will be the brand’s first fragrance launch since Simon Kneen, Banana Republic’s executive vice president of design and creative director, joined the company 18 months ago. Jointly designed by both Kneen and Inter Parfums, both scents are designed to appeal to the preppy, sporty, set.

Perfumer Harry Fremont of Firmenich formulated Republic of Women, an eau de parfum with notes of juicy lychee, spicy bergamot, and soft musks. Laurent Le Guernec, of International Flavors & Fragrances, on the other hand, composed Republic of Men. The men’s eau de toilette, opens with Sparkling Clementine, with notes of rosemary, basil, sage and freshly crushed hazelnut.

The scents are scheduled to launch in early September at Banana Republic’s 500 global stores.

Republic of Women, $48; Republic of Men, $45; bananarepublic.com