Beauty and the Real Girl: Repairing Damaged Hair at Home

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

Ombré hair has been a trend for the past few seasons now, and if you’ve delved into lightening your ends, you know how difficult it can be to maintain moisture. Applying bleach to your hair is drying enough on its own, but when you’re only bleaching the ends, even more dryness comes in at the place in your hair that’s already the most damaged.

Jasmin Sandal, a fashion student, has had ombré hair for about two years, and after much trial and error, she finally found a way to save her damaged ends. We caught up with her to get her tips for the best way to keep ombre hair healthy, and she swears by L’Oreal Total Repair 5 Shampoo and Conditioner. Read on to learn from her experience!

“Dry, brittle and lifeless. This was the aftermath of putting my hair through its paces with two years of keeping up with my DIY ombré. After multiple attempts of trying to bring my light locks back to life I thought it was finally time to chop them off in search of new healthy hair. That was until I decided to give it one last go and use a new hair product to save my hair. L’Oreal Total Repair 5 Shampoo and Conditioner has brought my hair back to a healthy state and saved it from the dreaded cut. Used regularly you will see a major change in the look and feel of your hair, personally my hair is much more manageable and 10x stronger,” Jasmin tells us.

Image Courtesy of Jasmin Sandal

Where to Buy: L’Oreal Total Repair 5 Shampoo and Conditioner, $7.98, Target.com