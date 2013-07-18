8 Masks to Repair Damaged Hair

While it’s hard to go wrong using any deep conditioning hair mask, in a heat wave, it’s even easier to go right. Sure, when you go for a quick hair mask in-shower you’ll find your strands somewhat silkier, but we say take full advantage of the soul-crushing heat that’s happening this summer.
To make a hair mask really work in your favor, here’s what to do. Coat you hair in a mask before showering, then throw your hair into a shower cap for 30 minutes and sit by an open window. You’ll be in an instant sauna, and the heat will help your strands soak in all of the nourishing goodness the mask has to offer. The States’ last all-time highest temperature was set last June, so ready your masks and use the heat wave to your benefit! We’ve rounded up eight of our favorite masks that get the job done so you can start having healthy, silky tresses. Take a look at some of our favorites above and tell us about your favorite hair mask in the comments below!
Say goodbye to damaged hair!
Like most of the population, we have an unreasonable aversion to the word "moist." But in this case, we're willing to deal; Aussie's deep conditioner leaves hair silky, soft and amazing smelling. Major results for minimal money.
Aussie Moist 3 Minute Miracle Deeep Conditioner, $2.97, Walmart
Photo:
Image via Drugstore.com/Image via Drugstore.com
Especially great for highlighted hair, Aveda's deep conditioner leaves hair soft, smooth and detangled, and all of those adjectives are things that we want.
Aveda Damage Remedy™ Intensive Restructuring Treatment, $31, Aveda.com
Photo:
Image via Little Golden Lamb/Image via Little Golden Lamb
Redken's All Soft line has been around forever, and it's lasted for good reason: even after bleaching, this mask returns hair to maximum softness.
Redken All Soft Heavy Cream, $17.99, Drugstore.com
Photo:
Image via Malaysia Fashion Shop/Image via Malaysia Fashion Shop
Expensive oils are having a moment, but coconut oil's the real deal: look for an unrefined, organic, cold-pressed version like Dr. Bronner's, then let it go liquid by running the jar under hot water for a few minutes. Coat your hair in the oil, let sit, and rinse out; you'll have a completely different head of hair, in the good way.
Dr. Bronner Coconut Oil Whole Kernel, $10.99, The Vitamin Shoppe
Photo:
Image via Delicious Living/Image via Delicious Living
This one's just plain expensive, but with good reason. Kerastase's hair mask is worth every penny.
Kerastase Nutritive Masquintense for Fine Hair, $46, Soap.com
Photo:
Image via BeautyClicks/Image via BeautyClicks
Billed as a protein treatment, this mask's the real deal. It takes dry, frizzy hair to soft and shiny heights. Best for those who love to heat style, it's praised for its damage control capabilities.
Joico K-Pak Liquid Reconstructor, $12.74, Perfumania
Photo:
Image via Soap.com/Image via Soap.com
When it comes to L'Oreal's deep conditioner, this stuff is good—and it doesn't leave build-up behind, which is a definite plus.
L'Oreal Nature's Therapy Mega Moisture Nurturing Creme Conditioner, $6.99, SleekHair.com
Photo:
Image via Sweet Couch/Image via Sweet Couch
The best results from this hair mask come from leaving it in hair for long periods of time, but once you see the difference in your locks, you'll be glad you spent so much time nourishing them.
Nexxus Emergencee Strengthening Polymeric Hair Reconstructor, $15.99, Walgreens
Photo:
Image via Ricky's NYC/Image via Ricky's NYC