Repair Damaged Hair At Home With These Treatments You Can’t Beat

There’s something to be said for the resilience of hair. Just think of all we put it through: heat styling, brushing, dyeing, chemical treatments and the list goes on. The torture of hair dryers and flatirons alone are the beauty equivalent of medieval torture to your hair. Don’t you think your tresses deserve a break?
Between winter blasts and the rigors of Fashion Week, our over-styled, parched strands are dying for a little love. There are only so many curling iron sessions you can do before having to apologize to your hair. We’ve rounded up the best products to restore, rejuvenate and respect our tired, weakened strands to repair damaged hair at home. From shampoos and conditioners to masks and styling products, here’s how to treat your suffering strands to get back on your hair’s good side (and stay there).
Repair dry, damaged hair at home with these unbeatable products!
Sometimes it's best to go back to a natural solution for a little hair strengthening action. These products contain peppermint essential oil, babassu Oil, aloe and vitamins to clarify the scalp and strengthen the elasticity of weak, brittle hair as well as wheat protein and calendula to prevent breakage. All while avoiding parabens, phthalates, and sulfates. Sounds like a win-win to us.
Avalon Organics Strengthening Shampoo and Conditioner, $10.50 each, avalonorganics.com
This new line from TRESemme has been developed to repair up to two years of damage in five uses. The deep conditioner can be slathered on while you watch an episode of 'GIRLS' for a weekly dose of protection and strengthening. Protect the results with the complimentary heat protecting spray for hair other people envy without hurting your wallet.
TRESemme Platinum Strength Renewing Deep Conditioning Treatment and Heat Protect Spray, $5.29 each, soap.com
For permanent vacation hair (perfect, breezy and healthy) go with this product line that's crafted from the perfect beach getaway ingredients (cocoa butter to saturate and nourish, macadamia nut oils to add moisture and protection). No one needs to know that you went no further than your shower to get the look.
Alba Botanica Natural Hawaiian Real Repair Cocoa Butter Shampoo and Conditioner, $10.50 each, albabotanica.com
No doubt you've seen the commercials of Lea Michele talking about this new hair care line that uses ceramide to repair the five signs of damage. After testing, we can report that the claims are pretty much dead on. Silky, smooth, amazing strands can be had with regular use and when combined with the deep conditioner, you can turn back the clock on all the bad things you've done to your strands.
L'Oreal Paris Advanced Haircare Total Repair 5 Restoring Shampoo and Conditioner, $4.99 each, ulta.com
When it comes to apologizing for all the horrible things you do to your hair, Aveda has the equivalent of sending daily bouquets of roses with their Damage Remedy line. Packed with nutrient rich plant proteins and quinoa protein, this is a regiment to heal the damaged relationship you have with your hair. Can't quit the bleaching and heat styling? This is the way to go.
Aveda Damage Remedy Restructuring Shampoo, Conditioner and Intensive Restructuring Treatment, $24-$31, aveda.com
After you've made steps to repair your damage, you should protect your investment in your newly repaired hair. This product guards your strands from further damage with a protective shield that binds to hair, creating a seal between your hair and further heat and environmental factors while taming flyaways.
Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Repair and Finish Spray, $3.99 - $7.98, target.com
Another healthy product (free of parabens, phthalates, and sulfates) helps stimulate hair growth and prevents future hair loss with a scalp stimulating and nourishing mixture of natural folic acid, lactic acid and plant proteins. With continued use, hair feels fuller, shinier and thicker.
JĀSÖN® Thin to Thick Energizing Scalp Elixir, $11.20, jason-personalcare.com
From one of the nation's top salon brands comes the Extreme product line, an advanced system that helps repair and replace the proteins lost when hair gets damaged from heat, styling, chemicals and environmental factors. We recommend all the products in this line, particularly if you're recovering from a bad dye job or chemical process.
Redken Extreme Hair Care Line, $18 - $40, redken.com
One of the most important things to remember when it comes to hair repair is to replace lost moisture, particularly those precious droplets lost to heat styling. This moisturizing hair treatment is one of the best you can buy at its price point and literally saturates your hair with intense hydration without weighing it down. Hair is supple, shiny and crazy soft after use.
L'Oreal Paris Advanced Haircare Power Moisture Moisture Rush Mask, $6.99, drugstore.com
All those claims about salon results at home? They're true of this product line from Dove, particularly this intensive repair daily conditioner which uses fiber actives to help strengthen damaged strands from the inside out. Hair is soft and moisturized without getting weighed down by heavier formulas. Fine to medium-haired girls, this is your saving grace.
Dove Damage Therapy Intensive Repair Daily Treatment Conditioner, $5.49, walgreens.com
Keratin is what you'll need to repair your damaged strands, and this cost-effective line has it in spades. In addition to leaving your hair smoother and stronger, it creates a heat protecting shield so you don't do even more damage to your newly repaired strands. This is a daily secret weapon against unruly hair.
Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Heat Defense Leave-In Conditioner, $4.49, drugstore.com
The best defense is a good offense, and using a daily hair regimen that helps repair damage and add hydration is a good way to go. This product line uses honey, which naturally retains moisture, to help replace lost moisture and seal it in, helping to strengthen and hydrate hair from the inside and to prevent further damage.
Herbal Essences Honey I'm Strong Shampoo, Conditioner and Rinse-Off Treatment, $4.49 - $6.99, drugstore.com