This New Dark Spot-Removing Face Scrub Gave Me Baby-Soft Skin Overnight

In the early 2000s, all of us old millennials scrubbed our faces raw with physical exfoliants that damaged our moisture barrier and caused micro tears in our skin. Since then, we’ve stayed away from harsh scrubs and switched to generally gentler chemical exfoliators. But not all physical face scrubs are bad for your skin just because the ones we used as teenagers were. Take a look at Renée Rouleau’s new Triple Berry Smoothing Scrub. The celebrity esthetician rolled out a face scrub this week that brightens and smoothes skin. Basically, it’s nothing like the scrubs you remember.

Rouleau re-launched her cult-fave Triple Berry Smoothing Peel ($88.50 at Renée Rouleau) this week, a chemical-peel mask that Demi Lovato and the women of Riverdale call a favorite. It was out of stock for over a year because of Covid-19 supply chain disruptions. Rouleau was able to revamp the formula and switch around a few things, making the skin-smoothing treatment better than ever. But that’s not all.

She also created a gentle face scrub to use on its own or after Triple Berry Smoothing Peel. In fact, it’s gentle enough to use up to three times a week but has some of the same skin-brightening powers of the peel.

So, why is this “Triple Berry Smoothing” formula such a cult-fave? Well, when it comes to the new scrub, you’ve got blueberry, raspberry and strawberry extracts (which smell SO good) to provides antioxidant benefits, biodegradable jojoba esters to slough off dead skin cells and jojoba oil to protect the integrity of the skin barrier. The little beads are gentle enough to use often but strong enough to make your skin feel smooth and look more even-toned. Regular exfoliation is key to getting rid of hyperpigmentation.

I’ve been using Triple Berry Smoothing Scrub for about a week now and my skin already feels smoother and my makeup is applying easier with less dry spots. If you’re looking for a gentle exfoliator to add to your routine, this is it. But I’ve been using Triple Berry Smoothing Peel for years so I know how good the entire line is.

In fact, I use Triple Berry Smoothing Peel (and now the scrub) with another one of Rouleau’s popular masks, the Rapid Response Detox Masque. It clears out my pores and tames my hormonal breakouts without irritating my sensitive skin. I actually love using the masks back-to-back. And it seems I’m not the only one because Rouleau sells a Rapid/Peel Duo with full-sizes of each mask at a discount ($154 at Renée Rouleau). Clear, baby-soft skin is officially in your future.