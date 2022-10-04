The Celeb-Loved ‘Facial In a Jar’ With a 5,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back In Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When your skin is feeling stuffy and anything but flawless, you might go straight to booking your fave facialist. However, doing so on a regular basis will likely ring you up for quite the pretty penny. Instead, there are loads of skincare products that can give you salon-level results in the comfort of your own home. Take, for example, the Demi Lovato-approved Triple Berry Smoothing Peel from Renée Rouleau.

The cult-favorite product was previously out of stock and had a waitlist of nearly 5,000 shoppers, but it’s back and better than ever. The formula is now safe for those who are pregnant, plus it has a new Triple Berry Smoothing Scrub to accompany it. The peel has a perfect five-star rating on the brand’s site, and one shopper even calls it “a facial in a jar.” They add, “It gives my skin a smoother appearance which is much welcomed from having oily skin and clogged pores a good portion of my life.”

You might be wondering how the heck a single facial peel could yield such amazing results. Leave it to the product’s lineup of skin-loving ingredients. Alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) like glycolic, lactic, malic, mandelic, phytic and tartaric acids join forces to clear and smooth skin so that breakouts and congested pores are nowhere to be seen.

Additionally, a polyhydroxy acid called gluconolactone provides gentle exfoliation without stripping your skin of its natural moisture, and potassium azeloyl glycinate— a derivative of azelaic acid—targets uneven skin tone, hyperpigmentation and post-acne marks.

As for what gives the product its unique jam-like appearance, blueberry, raspberry and strawberry extracts help brighten your complexion (and yes, the formula does incorporate real berries, so it’s totally fine if you spot seeds in the jar). This all-star roster of ingredients might seem like a lot for your skin to take on, but mirabilis Jalapa extract, bisabolol and allantoin calm your face so that there’s no irritation after application.

All of that might sound like a bunch of mumbo jumbo jargon, but essentially, these ingredients improve dullness, uneven texture, breakouts, larger-looking pores and discoloration. Once you solve all of these skin concerns with the help of this facial peel, your complexion should appear brighter, healthier and more youthful than ever. If this sounds like a dream to you (and it should), let this dream become reality by shopping the new and improved Triple Berry Smoothing Peel by Renée Rouleau.

To get a glowing complexion in no time, apply a thin layer of the jammy goop to your face after you’ve cleansed your skin. Let your skin soak up the peel’s beneficial ingredients for five to 10 minutes. If you have more sensitive skin, the brand recommends leaving it on for five minutes—you can always work your way up to 10 once your skin adjusts. After your timer buzzes, rinse it off with cold water. Repeat this process once a week or as needed. And if you have a special occasion to get to, Renée Rouleau suggests using the peel two nights prior to the event.

If you’re having a hard time believing this product is suitable for sensitive skin, multiple shoppers can confirm.

“I’ve used this peel for years and it is amazing,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I have sensitive skin and this does not cause any irritation, yet still clears my pores and keeps my skin looking clear and smooth.”

Another one wrote, “I’ve struggled to find exfoliating masks that work for my sensitive/reactive skin. Having this mask has been a godsend. It keeps my skin exfoliated and fresh without any irritation or dehydration. Bonus: It smells DIVINE.”

Did you know you can also use the peel on your dry hands, on your sun-damaged chest or for your keratosis pilaris? We stan a multitasking formula! So cancel your next facial appointment and pick up your “facial in a jar” Triple Berry Smoothing Peel for smoother, more radiant skin.