The Skin Care That Got Rid of My Hormonal Acne? It’s on Sale Now

I’ve been a beauty editor for more than a decade and I didn’t fully understand my skin type until I met esthetician Renée Rouleau. That’s a little embarrassing considering how much reporting I’ve done on skin care. But here I was, using heavy, pore-clogging products wondering why my hormonal breakouts around my jaw were out of control. Rouleau’s products are that good, but they aren’t cheap. That’s why you have to hop on the Renée Rouleau skin care sale while you can.

The entire site is 15 percent off for her anniversary sale, which discounts some of Demi Lovato and Lili Reinhart’s favorite products. That’s pretty much the only thing I have in common with these celebs. Rouleau taught me things I didn’t realize about my skin. It turns out, my face isn’t as dry as I thought and the bottom half around my chin and jaw actually overproduces oil. Well, that was news to me. A year later after taking Rouleau’s advice, I haven’t had a PMS breakout in months.

I also learned my skin is a lot more sensitive than I thought and it’s important for me to mix in hydrating, calming products with the actives that I love. Rouleau’s products are seriously sensitive-skin friendly to reduce redness and irritation. Your skin doesn’t have to hurt for products to be effective. Beauty is not always pain, you know.

Shop some of my favorites from the sale, below. Discounts end August 31.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Skin Recovery Lotion

This oil-free moisturizer hydrates without clogging pores. It uses Malva Sylvestris extract to calm redness and plant-based Bisabolol to reduce any irritation.

Weightless Protection SPF 30

You know you have to wear broad-spectrum SPF every single day, but if you deal with breakouts, it can be hard to find a lightweight sunscreen that won’t clog pores. This unscented, 2-in-1 sunscreen moisturizer hydrates and provides sun protection at the same time without leaving skin greasy.

Vitamin C & E Treatment

To brighten post-acne marks and sun spots, apply this vitamin-enriched solution that also contains soothing antioxidents.

Rapid Detox Masque

When your skin is feeling congested, this anti-inflammatory gel mask uses BHAs and tea tree oil to get rid of breakouts—especially hormonal ones. Allantoin and Sodium Hyaluronate calms and reduces redness.

Triple Berry Smoothing Peel

This celeb-favorite at-home peel contains skin-smoothing fruit AHAs, BHAs and enzymes to clear out clogged pores, fade hyperpigmentation and stimulate cellular renewal to reveal younger-looking skin.

Purifying Face Wash

If you have sensitive skin that’s prone to breakouts, this soap-free cleanser cleans out pores without leaving skin feeling stripped. It contains Sodium Lauroyl Oat amino acids for cleansing, Geranium Bourbon oil to purify and Sea Whip extract to calm skin.

Moisture Infusion Toner

This alcohol-free, serum-infused toner contains phospholipids for moisture, vitamin C for brightness, niacinamide to improve skin barrier function and Black Raspberry seed oil for hydration.