This Detox Masque ‘Stops Breakouts Dead In Its Tracks’ & Can Be Used Once a Week to Maintain Clear Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Anyone who struggles with breakouts know that you have to maintain the health of the skin in-between flare-ups because you never know what could be brewing under the surface. I struggled with breakouts in my late 20s for the first time ever in my life, and the only thing that wiped it out once it started was a prescription acne medication from the derm. But! After it clears up, you have to work to keep your skin bacteria-free, so the breakouts don’t come back. And in order to do so, this detox masque was recommended to me to stave off future bumps and zits.

Renée Rouleau is a skincare company based in Austin, Texas, and was founded be esthetician Renée Rouleau who has been in the industry for over 20 years. Her brand sells everything from daily cleansers to this powerful Rapid Response Detox Masque that shoppers and celebs alike rave about. Demi Lovato is also a huge fan of the brand.

I love that it has a cooling effect once you spread it across your face. It has sort of a shimmering (not glittery!) orange color, and you spread it evenly over the skin to completely eradicate acne-causing bacteria that lives on the skin. Ingredients like tea tree oil work in just five minutes to eliminate bacteria that lives on the surface of the skin. This masque contains two different types of tea tree oil: leaf and branch oil so it pulls double duty to stop the bacteria-ridden breakout cycle.

Of course this mask also contains 2 percent salicylic acid complex, which is an exfoliating BHA that helps clear out additional stuck-in gunk that’s lodged in pores. But this mask also won’t strip skin, since it contains sodium hyaluronate to restore hydration to the skin.

Reviewers love how fast the mask goes to work. “The mask really helps me when I see the start of a blemish,” wrote one shopper, adding that “it makes them go away overnight!” Another said that the mask “stopped my breakout dead in it’s tracks,” adding that it’s “non-drying.”