Shoppers Love This Volumizing Shampoo That Makes Them Feel Like They ‘Have More Hair’—& It’s Included in This Sale

When it comes time to wash your hair, you’ll want to grab a shampoo that will not only clean your strands, but also give your hair long-lasting body and bounce. This is especially important for those with fine, thin strands which seem to rest limp on your head, no matter how many styling products you use. Trust me, we’ve all been there with the endless hair sprays, mousses and styling creams. With that said, we’ve found one of the best volumizing shampoos that will instantly give your stubborn strands more life.

The Rene Furterer Volumea Shampoo is a gentle, cleansing shampoo designed specifically for those with fine, limp hair. Formulated with natural carob extract, the product visibly thickens each strand from root to tip to prevent unwanted breakage and promote additional volume where it lacks.

Rene Furterer Volumea Shampoo

Through a consumer satisfaction trial, 69 women after two weeks of use had the following feedback: 93 percent felt their hair had long-lasting volume, while 84 percent said their hair felt soft.

Still not convinced? Shoppers love this shampoo that “adds volume and smells lovely,” with one noting that their hair has “completely changed for the better” after two weeks of use. Another customer wrote that they now “feel like I have more hair,” adding, “after just one use, I don’t see the balding spots! I look like I have a full head of hair! I look forward to continued use.”

