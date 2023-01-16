This $25 Anti-Thinning Shampoo Addresses Progressive Hair Loss—& Shoppers’ Locks ‘Have More Body Than Ever’ After Use

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s increasingly becoming more apparent how common hair loss is amongst folks of all ages—not just those well into their older years. While there are a surplus of reasons thinning across the scalp can occur, feelings about the experience are no doubt the same across the board; it’s straight-up difficult to deal with, especially if it’s happening in a very noticeable area like the hairline.

While I’m not a professional hair loss expert, I do know a thing or two about uncovering products people have seen success from using, including ones that address a thinning scalp. Rene Furterer is a top brand people swear by, likely because it offers a variety of treatments that reverse various signs of damage, from shampoos to serums to hair oils.

The Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo for thinning hair is one of its most highly-rated offerings. Meant to be used in conjunction with other anti-thinning treatments from the brand, the frequent-use shampoo visibly encourages fuller, thicker hair follicles by targeting the many factors that lead to progressive loss in both men and women.

The formula contains natural Pfaffia extract, which as Andrew Kashian, founder of Solve Clinics, an award-winning hair transplant clinic in Chicago, previously told StyleCaster, “is an ingredient that has been shown to help with hair hydration and, in turn, some regrowth.” It’s joined by orange, lavender and rosemary essential oils that cleanse build-up on the scalp and increase circulation across the skin when massaged in (picking up a scalp massager is a smart move.)

The shampoo application is no different than your typical formulas, except for the fact the brand recommends letting this one sit in your hair for a few minutes before rinsing to allow for the ingredients to work their magic.

Considering its 4.8-star approval rating, your chances of seeing results could be high. Not only are people saying their hair “has more body than ever” post-shower, but they also swear by the changes the treatment brings long-term.

“I use both the Triphasic and the Volumea shampoos in my own monthly combination approach and the results are amazing for my hair…I have good Irish hair but it has been thinning significantly as I have aged (over 60),” wrote one reviewer. “However, when I combine these two shampoos in my self-designed hair program, it looks like I have the hair strength and volume of a 30 year old!”

If you’ve been seeking new products to combat hair loss and thinning, consider picking up a bottle of the Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo while it’s 25 percent off sitewide with the code FFSEASON during the brands Friends & Family sale.