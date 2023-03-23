Shoppers Say This Color Protection Shampoo ‘Revitalized’ a 7-Month-Old Dye Job So Well, It Saved Them Salon Trips

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m not a big salon girl. The last time I got my hair highlighted was about two years ago, and in the interim I just slowly started watching it grow out until it was completely gone. We all know sitting for highlights or a full color is an all-day affair, which is why I’d like to avoid it as much as possible. Plus, one day I’ll have grey hair and will be sitting in the salon chair wayyyy more often, so why not save all my energy for then?

I know my mind doesn’t exactly operate under sound logic, but at least I know products like the Rene Furterer Okara color shampoo are available to help revitalize my dull, color-lost strands. It’s so good, one shopper even said the shampoo completely “revitalized and elevated the color” on an over 7-month old balayage. I mean, with reviews like those, who needs to go in to the salon for a color touch-up?

Rene Furterer Okara Color Protector Shampoo

If you’re not familiar, the Rene Furterer brand was born out of France, from hairstylist Rene Furterer, who was mixing up hydrating and repairing hair mask concoctions way before there was ever an option to safe strands zapped by going platinum blonde. Furterer uses his life-long fascination with botany to infuse plant and nutrient-rich ingredients into all of his haircare products.

The key ingredients in this shampoo are two plant extracts. First, there’s okara extract, which is a pulp residue from soybeans. It’s rich in essential amino acids, lipids, sugars and minerals. It’s kind of like the plant-based version of the keratin protein that’s found in human hair already. Using it on your strands will help repair any visible damage lingering on your hair.

Then there’s hamamelis extract, which is essentially witch hazel. It’s a tannin-rich extract that helps lock in and maintain color pigments to produce lasting color.

One shopper loved that the shampoo was “foamy and didn’t leave your hair feeling stripped and gross” after use. Another said it “lathered like a dream, smells amazing, no issues! Leaves scalp feeling clean.”

Grab this shampoo and a few others for your cabinet restock while the Rene Furterer flash sale is going on. When you enter code GIVEME20, you can save 20 percent on your order of $85 or more.