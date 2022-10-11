The Shampoo That Shoppers Say “Really Works” to Volumize & Strengthen Hair Is on Sale For $24

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

While you’re not supposed to wash your hair everyday, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t stock up on hair care products — think hair growth serums, sprays, and shampoos. For the next two days, October 11 and 12, shoppers can stock up bottles of their favorite beauty products at stellar prices like the Rene Furterer Forticea Energizing Shampoo during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Made from guarana extract, this vegan shampoo is designed to energize the scalp and improve hair strength leaving you with visibly improved strands. Not only will it strengthen hair from root to tip, but also leave your hair soft and smooth so you can say goodbye to knotted and broken ends for easy drying and styling. It’s also formulated with essential oils of orange, lavender, and rosemary which help purify the scalp and promote microcirculation when massaged into the scalp.

For best results, apply to damp hair in the shower and leave in for one to three minutes and then thoroughly rinse out. Need more convincing? Reviewers rave about the product’s ability to stimulate hair growth and prevent hair loss. One five-star reviewer said this paraben-free shampoo

“really works” and is very “kind to the scalp.” While another fan of the product says it’s “great to give fullness and vitality to fine hair.”

Normally, this dermatologist-tested shampoo is $34, but thanks to Amazon’s Early Access Sale, the price tag has dropped down to just $23.80

so you can stock up for months to come.

