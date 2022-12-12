Reviewers Say Their Hair Has ‘Never Been So Full & Beautiful’ With the Help of This Purifying Scalp Oil

Scroll To See More Images

As a beauty editor, I write about buzzy hair treatments quite regularly—especially formulas tied to hair growth and increasing your strand’s volume. There are plenty of luxury and affordable options that reviewers claim really do work, from shampoos to scalp sprays, some of the likes of which come from popular brand, Rene Furterer. In fact, the brand carries a wide selection of products that cater to different hair needs, and its collection for thinning hair is one to watch.

Both the shampoo and conditioner geared towards thinning scalps come highly reviewed, but the brand’s Complexe 5 Stimulating Plant Concentrate is by far one of the most popular products. A pre-wash scalp oil, the concentrate contains ultra-nourishing ingredients like orange and lavender essential oils that purify the scalp and restore balance for optimal growth and shine (think commercial silky locks).

One of the components that sets this scalp oil apart from others—beyond its stellar line-up of clean ingredients—is the premium glass bottle that delivers the perfect dose of concentrate to your scalp each time. It also has a targeted scalp massager tip that increases your odds of seeing results; the tip promotes better microcirculation (which leads to growth) and helps deliver the ingredients deeper into your skin.

Complexe 5 Stimulating Plant Concentrate

Because Rene Furterer is a classy brand, you can rest assured top examinations were completed for this serum. Over the course of 28 days, 110 users applied the scalp to test its efficacy, and 88 percent reported that their hair “was strengthened from the roots” while a near equal percentage claimed they “felt balance was restored to the scalp.” I’ll say, the odds of it working sound pretty high.

Even average consumers say they “can feel it working” post-application and that their hair “has never been so full and beautiful.” Another claimed that they are “already experiencing less hair fallout with shampooing after two weeks of use.”

“I cannot begin to express how incredible this product is and that it ACTUALLY WORKS if you are seeking hair growth,” raved another. “I was in disbelief for the longest time at how well it works. Within a month of using it, I started seeing baby hairs sticking out of the top of my head. It worried me a bit, thinking my hair was breaking, but they started growing out.”

Triphasic Reactional Concentrated Serum