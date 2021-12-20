This ‘Liquid Gold’ Anti-Wrinkle Concentrate Makes Skin Look ‘Sooo Youthful’ & It’s Part of a Major Sale

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to beauty sales, not all discounts are created equal. More often than not, retailers will tout huge savings, yet only offer up a measly 20 percent off. (Which, for the record, is basically what every brand offers up when you first sign up for their emails and newsletters, so no thank you.) However, there are some stores that we can rely on for major savings. Among them: Ren Skincare.

You might recognize the brand for its incredibly popular dark spot corrector. Shoppers call it a savior product thanks to its ability to minimize the appearance of these marks “even better than laser treatments.” Seriously.

This hero product, along with so many other anti-agings essentials are up to 40 percent off today. It’s all part of the brand’s Winter Sale event, which has skincare sets discounted by 20 percent, bestsellers down by 30 percent, and some select fan-favorites decreased by a whopping 40 percent. Just so we can be as blunt as possible, this is a sale as good—if not better—than the ones we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Just in the nick of time, too. We’re completely overhauling our skincare regimen for a better one this new year. Because let’s face it: 2021 wasn’t the best, and 2022 isn’t looking too bright. So we might as well have glowing skin to help us find some satisfaction and fulfillment.

There are a total of 50 products and sets discounted, and we combed through each of them, looking at ratings, reviews, and ingredients, to find the five best deals on the most essential products. If you’re on the hunt for a dark spot eraser, wrinkle minimizer, or acne fighter, these picks are for you. Check them out below.

Bio Retinoid Anti-Wrinkle Concentrate Oil

If you’re suffering from harsh wrinkles, hard-to-combat fine lines and acne spots that seem to resurrect the moment your head hits the pillowcase, this healing oil is for you. The retinoid is developed to hydrate you skin and plump it with vitamins so that those signs of aging fade into oblivion. Shoppers call it “liquid gold” thanks to its ability to fight off acne, as well.

“I love the way it feels, my skin looks sooo youthful, and my acne is not inflamed and has actually cleared up almost completely,” wrote one five-star reviewer. Another said that their dark spots “began to fade with regular use.”

Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream

You didn’t think we would mention the brand’s beloved dark spot corrector without including it in this roundup, did you? This color corrector has more than 1,300 rave reviews that call out its supremely quick and noticeable effectiveness. And, right now, you can shop it for nearly $20 off.

“When I bought this, I had quite dark red and purple marks left on my skin from acne but now, after 2 weeks, my skin tone is more even, my pigmentation has reduced, and my skin looks soft,” wrote one shopper. “I never dreamed a product could make so much progress so quick (I’ve even tried laser treatments for my pigmentation and this product worked better, cheaper and quicker)!”

Keep Young And Beautiful Instant Firming Beauty Shot

If plump and youthful-looking skin is at the top of your wish list, then call us Santa Claus, because we’re introducing you to what we can only assume will be your new favorite product. It’s a firming serum that relies on hyaluronic acid and algae to give your skin its radiance back. Droopiness and saggy under-eye bags are no match for this fast-acting serum.

Shoppers say it “restores elasticity to my skin & instantly tightens.” Now that’s a duo we can’t live without.

Rosa Centifolia No.1 Purity Cleansing Balm

Melt away makeup, dirt and grime by cleansing it with this supremely hydrating and gentle cleansing balm. Unlike other cleansers, this one won’t strip your skin of its natural oils, nor will it leave your face feeling dry and lifeless.

“It’s thick and comforting, changing into a lighter oil texture with massage,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It smells gorgeous and leaves my skin cleansed, soft with no stripped feeling.”

Instant Brightening Beauty Shot Eye Lift

There will be no more mornings waking up looking like the Crypt Keeper from Scooby Doo when this plumping eye cream is part of your skincare arsenal. Use it to get rid of dark circles and puffy eyes, and look like your best, most glowing self.

The gel serum is designed to instantly lift and tighten your skin, so you won’t have to wait weeks for noticeable results. Kick crow’s feet and fine lines to the curb with this powerhouse favorite.

“Dark circles and puffy under eyes [are] GONE,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I do not even need my concealer any more. Skin is smooth, even toned and refreshed.”