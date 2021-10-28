The Secret’s Out: Shoppers Have Found a ‘Youth In a Bottle’ Firming Serum That Erases Frown Lines & Wrinkles

Remember when TikTok exposed the world to the Peter Thomas Roth firming eye cream, and it sold out in what seemed like two seconds? Back then, the only thing I could think about was how nice it’d be to have an all-over face serum that has the same skin-tightening affect. Don’t get me wrong, non-droopy under-eyes are a gift, but I’m greedy and want the same lift everywhere on my face—my neck, chin, even my forehead. So, after writing about Ren Skincare’s dark spot eraser that shoppers say is literally better than laser treatments, I had a feeling the brand had more magical items to offer. Spoiler alert: I was right.

The clean skincare brand offers the serum of my dreams, and shoppers call it “youth in a bottle.”

Aptly dubbed the Keep Young And Beautiful Instant Firming Beauty Shot, this skin-tightening serum uses the power of hyaluronans (a fancier name for hyaluronic acid) and algae extract to firm, lift, and smooth skin. See, hyaluronic acid is known for smoothing out wrinkles and fine lines, while also giving skin a youthful bounce that unfortunately is often lost as we age. Red algae, unbeknownst to me until this very moment, is incredibly rich in vitamins, proteins, and antioxidants, so it gives skin a healthy glow and a ton of moisture. This powerhouse combo makes for an extremely impactful serum that shoppers say yields instant results.

According to reviewers, this serum is “great for puffy eyes,” and has a plumping affect that mimics botox. Plus, the formula improves your skin’s brightness and overall texture.

“I have a slight frown line when I raise my eyebrows and this takes care of it,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The consistency is fluid and light so you don’t need a huge amount to cover your whole face. I have extremely sensitive skin and this hasn’t caused any breakouts. I’m on my second bottle and have a third in reserves.”

Using it is easy, too. Apply a half-pipette’s worth amount of serum into your clean skin until it absorbs. The lightweight product can then be applied throughout the day as needed—just pat it into your skin when you need a boost.

“My dry, sensitive, reddening, sagging skin (as I am 52!) is now soft, bright and even toned,” wrote one fan. “I feel like I am feeding my skin with goodness, and am enjoying my move away from silicone, synthetic fragrance and harsh chemical anti-aging products. Love this serum, it firms without drying and makes my face look brighter.”

Another added, “Someone once said this serum is ‘botox in a bottle,’ but I was somewhat skeptical. However, I can now say that there is no statement that describes this more perfectly. 100% recommend.”