Shoppers Say This Dark Spot Corrector Is ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’—Here’s How

“When I bought this, I had quite dark red and purple marks left on my skin from acne but now, after 2 weeks, my skin tone is more even, my pigmentation has reduced, and my skin looks soft,” wrote one shopper. “I never dreamed a product could make so much progress so quick (I’ve even tried laser treatments for my pigmentation and this product worked better, cheaper and quicker)!”

Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream

The way it works is simple: Once applied, the vegan mixture of algae extract, jojoba oil, and squalane (a plant-sourced moisturizer) deeply penetrates your skin to provide seriously impactful hydration while evening out skin tone. According to a consumer study, the formula evens out skin tone in just one week—or less!

This must be why one shopper called it a “super cream.” They wrote that “Just in 3 days it has started to show results. Dark spots have started to become lighter.” If only everything in life worked that fast.

It’s worth mentioning that all you have to do is apply the cream at night, sleep with it on, and wake up to all of its benefits. Shoppers say it’s helped fade away everything from melasma spots to acne scars. Plus, the brand says it’s gentle enough to use every single day.