Skincare Experts Are Showing Their Approval For This Dark Circle Eye Treatment on TikTok—& We Have a Sale Code

If you’ve never experienced dark circles under your eyes, consider yourself lucky. They can appear across people of all ages due to genetics, allergies, medication or simply not keeping a steady sleep routine. Fortunately, TikTok has got it covered on expert recommendations—no seriously, professionals are giving Ren Skincare’s Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream their stamp of approval on the app.

Skincare expert, who goes by the username @dr.zionko, made a video highlighting the benefits of the cream. “Elderberry flower to brighten, glycogen to hydrate and luminate, use twice a day” blurbs in the video read.

An eye cream version of the brand’s best-selling Overnight Glow Dark Spot Correcting Cream, the targeted treatment brings brightening effects to darkness around the eye area—and fast. Through a user trial on 77 subjects, the eye cream was proven to reduce puffiness by 94 percent and dark circles by 92 percent after four weeks of use.

That being, you won’t have to necessarily wait a month to see results. Per the brand, the eye cream can visibly lighten dark circles after just a week by delivering “a brightening burst of hydration that instantly revives tired eyes, helps to even skin tone, lifts and improves the appearance of firmness.”

Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream

One person referred to the eye cream as a “magic potion,” writing “I am in love. IN LOVE. I tried this on a whim and could not be happier. It’s like a mini eye lift every morning. I am close to 50 and deal with the aftermath of weight loss around my eyes. In addition, at my age, my skin is becoming more dry. This is hands down the best eye cream I have found. It brightens my eyes and smooths out the entire area.”

Another person called the Ren product a “winner”: “I’ve seen such an improvement in my skin since starting my skin care journey with REN. The brightening is a winner and has made my skin so smooth and my dark circles are no where to be seen which is amazing.”

