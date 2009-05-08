REN Launches No. 1 Cleanser, Hopes It Will Be Your #1

With the weather warming up, keeping your skin clean is vital for keeping it clear (of dirt, grim, sweat, and breakouts).

Looking for a new cleanser for your summer skin? Check out REN’s new rose-infused No. 1 Purity Cleansing Balm, suitable for all skin types, that claims to gently, yet thoroughly, dissolve dirt and makeup. Plus, it is formulated to moisturize your face with lecithin, condition your lashes and brows with wheat, and soothe your skin with chamomile oil and rosa centifolia flower extract.

So, will their No. 1 cleanser becomes your #1?

Swoon for REN’s skincare? (Reliable) rumor has it that they will launch a magnificent Moroccan Rose Otto Sugar Body Polish next month… Stay tuned…

REN No. 1 Purity Cleansing Balm, $55, at renskincare.com