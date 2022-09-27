This Eye Lift in a Bottle Tightens Fine Lines ‘Right Away’— & It’s Secretly On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve been scouring the internet for an eye cream that’s worthy of praise for some time now. Qualifications must include: wrinkle-reducing, lifting, and brightening. Thankfully, my hard work and research has led me to one winner that takes the cake—Ren Clean Skincare’s Keep Young And Beautiful Instant Brightening Beauty Shot Eye Lift. This light gel-serum instantly lifts and tightens for the perfect addition to your morning or night routine. It’s even light enough to use under makeup.

Ren Clean Skincare is also currently granting StyleCaster’s readers exclusive early access to their Friends and Family Sale for only today, September 27th. Visit their website now to get 20% off (excluding kits and bundles) with StyleCaster’s exclusive early access promo code “EARLYACCESS20”. Ren’s actual Friends and Family sale officially starts tomorrow, September 28th and continues through next week, October 5th. Check out the item we instantly added to cart below.

RELATED: Shoppers Are Running Through Bottles of This Wrinkle-Erasing Serum Like Water—& It’s Discounted RN

Ren Clean Skincare Keep Young And Beautiful Instant Brightening Beauty Shot Eye Lift

If you’re looking for something with an instant tightening effect, look no further than Ren’s Keep Young And Beautiful Instant Brightening Beauty Shot Eye Lift eye cream. If you’re adding this superstar product to your skincare routine, you can expect the reduction of dark circles, the minimizing of puffiness under the eyes, and lifted and smooth skin.

With stellar ingredients like Tuberose White Flower Cell Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, and Microalgae (this is the super cool phycocolloid that’ll deliver that ‘lifting’ effect), you’ve got nothing short of a tiny miracle in a bottle.

Don’t forget to visit Ren’s website now to score 20% off (excluding kits and bundles) with StyleCaster’s exclusive early access promo code “EARLYACCESS20” and shop the Friends and Family sale ahead of the public. Ren’s Friends and Family sale officially starts tomorrow, September 28th and continues through October 5th.