This ‘Miracle Serum’ Revives Damaged, Frizzy Strands After One Use—& Even I’m a Fan

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I have a love/hate relationship with hair tools—I prefer to style my hair rather than embrace my natural texture, but leaning on heat to do so often leaves my strands dry and damaged. Throw in the fact that I bleach my hair several times a year, and we’re really walking a fine line. Not to mention, as an incredibly picky beauty editor, finding hair care products I love enough (and that effectively help my strands) to keep around long-term is a rare occurrence.

But after trying Remilia Hair’s The Cosmocap Serum earlier this year, I can truthfully say I’ve found one of my staples. I ran through my first jar of the serum-capsules at lightning speed, and promptly ordered more through Amazon. Here’s why: The serum instantly softens my dry locks, rejuvenates shine, calms frizz and protects against further heat damage like no other serum I’ve tried before.

Remilia Hair The Cosmocap

I pop open one of the biodegradable capsules after showering and apply the serum across the entirety of my towel-dried hair before styling as usual. The difference it makes is quite literally astonishing; my hair has far more bounce and vitality and far fewer tangles and flyaways when I apply it versus when I don’t. I can literally feel my hair softening as I distribute it across my head. It’s also lightweight enough that you won’t feel the product on your hair post-application, and can even spread it up towards your roots without them appearing greasy afterwards.

Each bottle contains 30 individual applications (you can save half a capsule for future use if your hair is on the shorter side) full of keratin amino acids, silk protein and vitamin B5. All three of these strengthening ingredients penetrate each hair follicle to enhance its natural properties while hydrating even the finest strands and repair breakage from styling tools, UV rays and over-shampooing. What’s more, the cruelty-free serum is safe to use on color-treated and chemically treated hair, and is free of harmful additives, like sulfates and parabens.

RELATED: Even 70 Year-Olds Say This $25 Firming Body Lotion Leaves Their Skin ‘So Soft and Smooth’

Don’t just take my word for it. Look at the pages of glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers who have seen a “noticeable difference” from the very first use.

“I usually avoid serum type leave in conditioners, because they leave a noticeable residue. This serum is very different, it doesn’t weigh my hair down and my hair feels smooth and clean even two days later,” said one person.

“I am usually such a slacker when it comes to leaving reviews on Amazon, but after using this product for the first time last night, I felt compelled to give this serum a glowing review. In fact, I have already subscribed to receive it every two months. In hindsight, I think I will have to change that to every month,” raved another who said the results they witnessed were “unbelievable” and referred to the product as a “miracle serum.”

The votes are in: Remilia Hair’s Keratin Serum Capsules are worth all $27, and then some.