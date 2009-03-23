Relief with REN

Ready to abandon ship on all your other balms that claim to heal your dry, chapped skin? Well, Mayday Mayday Rescue Balm is here to answer your SOS. With a slew of bio-active ingredients such as lactic acid, alpha-linoleic acid, prebiotics, and ceramide to exfoliate, reduce inflammation, protect, and nourish, REN’s Rescue Balm may be the lifeboat you have been treading water for.

Available in the U.S. next month for use on extremely dry, irritated, chapped or peeling skin, this balm can be used on any ailing area. Plus, with no petrochemicals, sulfates, parabens, synthetic fragrances, or colors, this product is also extremely clean, safe, and green – making it ideal for the seriously chapped lips that seem to come with the change of seasons.

For those of you who just can’t wait for the balm to hit U.S. stores, you can order it online from the U.K.

REN Mayday Mayday Rescue Balm, $40, at renskincare.com