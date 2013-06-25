StyleCaster
Products That Relax Your Body And Mind

Shannon Farrell
Not all of us are fortunate enough to schedule in some quality time at the beach to give both our mind and body a breather. Luckily, we don’t need a vacay to get in that necessary down time. These therapeutic bath and body products will help you feel energized for the week ahead.

Molton Brown Cedrus Body Oil
With a blend of calming cedrus tree oil and Bulgarian lavender, this body oil ($39, moltonbrown.com) promotes rest while it hydrates the skin and provides antioxidant protection from free radicals.

L’Occitane Lavender Harvest Foaming Bath
Schedule a staycation spa day in the comfort of your bathtub. This foaming bath ($34, sephora.com) cleans the skin as well as stimulates the senses with the aroma of lavender. The oil — an aromatherapy staple — has been proven to relax and reduce anxiety and stress.

Olivina Rosemary & Eucalyptus Body Butter
Rejuvenate dry, irritated skin with this rich, non-sticky body butter ($21, olivine.com) that leaves skin smooth and hydrated. Its aromatic blend of rosemary and eucalyptus clears the mind, making it a great precursor to hitting the sheets.

