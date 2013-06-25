Products That Relax Your Body And Mind

Not all of us are fortunate enough to schedule in some quality time at the beach to give both our mind and body a breather. Luckily, we don’t need a vacay to get in that necessary down time. These therapeutic bath and body products will help you feel energized for the week ahead.

Molton Brown Cedrus Body Oil

With a blend of calming cedrus tree oil and Bulgarian lavender, this body oil ($39, moltonbrown.com) promotes rest while it hydrates the skin and provides antioxidant protection from free radicals.

L’Occitane Lavender Harvest Foaming Bath

Schedule a staycation spa day in the comfort of your bathtub. This foaming bath ($34, sephora.com) cleans the skin as well as stimulates the senses with the aroma of lavender. The oil — an aromatherapy staple — has been proven to relax and reduce anxiety and stress.

Olivina Rosemary & Eucalyptus Body Butter

Rejuvenate dry, irritated skin with this rich, non-sticky body butter ($21, olivine.com) that leaves skin smooth and hydrated. Its aromatic blend of rosemary and eucalyptus clears the mind, making it a great precursor to hitting the sheets.

