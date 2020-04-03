Just 50 Photos of Tantalizing Bubble Baths to Inspire Self-Care

Scroll To See More Images

Even if the majority of your days are spent working from home, any attempts at relaxation can feel like a side hustle. First, you have to rearrange the space in a way that separates work from play. Next, you have to create a daily schedule that keeps one task from running into the other. And finally (after the many to-dos I probably failed to mention), you have to declutter your mind of whatever is making it difficult to slow down. Thankfully, when all else fails, something as simple as a gang of relaxing bath products (and many, many bubbles) remind us to pencil in some self-care too.

Some of us prefer the hypnotizing sound of ASMR videos. I, on the other hand, live for copious amounts of bubble bath photos. Though making my teeny tub look like a spa-level oasis is le struggle, there are Instagrammers who clearly know how to set a scene and lean into their best angles. If you also need help getting in the mood for a steamy dip, take in a satisfying wave of bubble bath inspo and pick up a couple relaxing bath products for yourself along the way.

Unclench that jaw, relax those shoulders, take a deep breath and dive in.

Bath & Body Works Linen and Lavender Candle

Lavender is the best smell to take in when you need a “woosah” moment or want to ease yourself into sleep. One of Bath and Body Works’s newest candles combines this scent with essential oils meant to evoke a fresh breeze and clean linen.

Lush Twilight Bath Bomb

What’s an Instagrammable bath tub scene without a dreamy bath bomb from Lush? One of its top-sellers is this fizzy ball infused with lavender oil and tonka.

L’Occitane Lavender Foaming Bath

Obviously, a bubble bath needs bubbles. L’Occitane’s lavender-infused bath formula will leave your skin feeling soft and supple with just a hint of fragrance.

Haven Teak Bathtub Caddy

Need your book and cellphone nearby? You might as well set it on a conveniently-placed bath tub caddy where you can also hold snacks and a glass of wine.

This Works Deep Sleep Bath Soak

This sleep-inducing bath soak is a combo of lavender and chamomile that will leave you so relaxed, you’ll barely want to do your skincare routine after draining the tub.

Lexon MINO X Floating Bluetooth® Speaker

If you need to pump the jams to get into a relaxing mood, this small Bluetooth speaker is waterproof so you can let it float in the water next to you.

Dr. Teal’s Pure Epsom Salts and Bath Bombs

Sore from a workout earlier in the day? Douse your bath water with plenty of these soothing bath salts to calm muscle fatigue.

Philosophy Fresh Cream Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath

Nothing kills a bubble bath vibe more than having to reach for three different products as you try to relax. This all-in-one formula means you can get everything you need for a head-to-toe cleanse in a few dollops.

Epica Luxury Spa Bath Pillow

Don’t injure yourself in the name of self-care. Keep a pillow on deck to support your neck and back.

The Astor Shhhowercap

If your hair needs to stay dry, your shower cap might as well have a cute design. You never know when the urge for a selfie will call.

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Bath Body & Massage Oil

Pour this into your bath or slather your skin in it immediately after–the choice is yours.

