Just 50 Photos of Tantalizing Bubble Baths to Inspire Self-Care

Even if the majority of your days are spent working from home, any attempts at relaxation can feel like a side hustle. First, you have to rearrange the space in a way that separates work from play. Next, you have to create a daily schedule that keeps one task from running into the other. And finally (after the many to-dos I probably failed to mention), you have to declutter your mind of whatever is making it difficult to slow down. Thankfully, when all else fails, something as simple as a gang of relaxing bath products (and many, many bubbles) remind us to pencil in some self-care too.
Some of us prefer the hypnotizing sound of ASMR videos. I, on the other hand, live for copious amounts of bubble bath photos. Though making my teeny tub look like a spa-level oasis is le struggle, there are Instagrammers who clearly know how to set a scene and lean into their best angles. If you also need help getting in the mood for a steamy dip, take in a satisfying wave of bubble bath inspo and pick up a couple relaxing bath products for yourself along the way.
Unclench that jaw, relax those shoulders, take a deep breath and dive in.
#stayhome #istayhome #safe #love #safetyfirst #quarantine #selflove #quarantinelife #covid_19 #corona
Using Emojis, what does your #dreambath includes? . Mine has to come with a🥤#beverage and 🧖🏼♀️ #skincare oh, and someone else cleaning the #bathroom after me 😉
Bath & Body Works Linen and Lavender Candle
Lavender is the best smell to take in when you need a “woosah” moment or want to ease yourself into sleep. One of Bath and Body Works’s newest candles combines this scent with essential oils meant to evoke a fresh breeze and clean linen.
Spent this evening in a bubble bath with Prosecco and snacks 😍 Staying home to save lives is the least we can do in the depths of COVID19, I hope everyone else is finding ways to enjoy the isolation too 🥰 #StayHome #SaveLives
Lush Twilight Bath Bomb
What’s an Instagrammable bath tub scene without a dreamy bath bomb from Lush? One of its top-sellers is this fizzy ball infused with lavender oil and tonka.
April Showers tub shots coming at ya! 🌧 Who wants a time lapse demo? 🎥 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The scent of this was intoxicating — a sweet and creamy blend of sweet cherries, orange citrus cream, coconut, creamy vanilla custard and sugar crystals 🤤 This will be available April 3rd from @bluegrassoils!
Things I've spent more time with since lockdown........... 1) Walls 2) Wine 3) Joe Wicks 4) All of the BBC news presenters 5) My phone 6) This bath . Think this is my 5th bath in 2 weeks. The luxury! Of course, I normally end up being joined by a kid (or 3) a few boats, some ducks and an octopus but still feeling pretty darn lucky.
Let's take this time of isolation to put yourself first. Forget the world around you this weekend?! 💕 ⠀ 1. Pour yourself a nice bubble bath 🛀 ⠀ 2.Pour yourself a glass of Prosecco🥂⠀ 3. Buy yourself flowers 🌻⠀ 4. Learn how to get that hairstyle you always wanted on YouTube💁🏻♀️ 5. Learn how to do that smokey eye look, how to contour or how to do eyeliner for hooded eyes! 6. Paint your nails and toe nails.💅🏻 7. Put a face mask on 8. Put coconut oil or castor oil on your eyelashes & nails⠀ 9. Massage your face & head 🧖🏻♀️ 10. Read a good book about anxiety, procrastination or self-growth📙 11. Listen to your favorite podcast back to back⠀ 12. Call your friends & family on FaceTime👯♀️ 13. Put that coffee away and drink some chamomile tea.☕️ 14. Binge watch Netflix all morning tomorrow.⠀ 15. Do 3 yoga positions 🧘♀️ ⠀ 16. Do 3 exercises ⠀ 17. Have a big breakfast🥞 18. Write down your goals 🌟 19. Write down what you're thankful for⠀ 20. Text your friends & family & tell them you love them & tell them your favorite thing about them!❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ • Let's take this time to root for each other and better ourselves in the meantime do these steps and you'll feel like a whole new person by Monday! Remember it's okay to stop and rest. ✨
L’Occitane Lavender Foaming Bath
Obviously, a bubble bath needs bubbles. L’Occitane’s lavender-infused bath formula will leave your skin feeling soft and supple with just a hint of fragrance.
Our office has been talking a lot about how we're staying grounded and calm during this time. 💭 Check out our stories + share your your suggestions for staying #zen with us. 🧘♀️ #inthistogether
Haven Teak Bathtub Caddy
Need your book and cellphone nearby? You might as well set it on a conveniently-placed bath tub caddy where you can also hold snacks and a glass of wine.
Science has proven that bubble baths aren't just great for relaxation — they're also good for your skin, muscles, mood, and sinuses. So do yourself a favor tonight. Scrub your tub, light a candle, and wash the day off with a nice warm bubble bath. 🛁
Busy now, chat later 🛀🏻 #quarantineandchill Bubble Bath @ecostoreau @ecostorenz
Nice long walk with the dog tonight while its quiet out there, although its getting much colder again🥶 So home for a nice big bubble bath to warm me up and ofcourse a cheeky gin😂
This Works Deep Sleep Bath Soak
This sleep-inducing bath soak is a combo of lavender and chamomile that will leave you so relaxed, you’ll barely want to do your skincare routine after draining the tub.
Lexon MINO X Floating Bluetooth® Speaker
If you need to pump the jams to get into a relaxing mood, this small Bluetooth speaker is waterproof so you can let it float in the water next to you.
Mini, shorts, and photos for everyone Extended full length video on pateron for vips Photos coming today Enjoy me washing and oiling my legs thighs and feet . join now!!! . http://www.patreon.com/Marafetish More videos to come asap 😊 . . . . #bathtime #bath #soapy #bathfun #bubblebath #legsfordays #leg #leglover #legfetish #thickwhitegirl #thighs #thic #feetfetishism #feet #feetfetishworld #feetlover #feetvideos #footworshi̇p #footlover #footworshi̇p #footgoddess #teaser #pateron
*I SHOULD TAKE A BATH MORE OFTEN* Not because I smell, well......... It feels so good to take a bit of time out, from being snack b*tch, dog walker, food shopper, substitute teacher, cook, cleaner, moderator, referee, news reader, tv watcher, procrastinater, worrier, I could list more. I decided after a much deliberated run (thought about it for over a week) that I could have a little spa at home and pamper, which to be honest will probably consist of staying in the bath on my phone looking at social media until the water gets cold, the husband asks if I'm ok in there, and the kids are hungry.
🧼 웨이브코리아 버블바스 3종 💕 ⠀ 드디어 !!!! 거품 입욕제가 출시되었습니다 🥳 ⠀ 사실 그동안 "혹시 웨이브 거품 입욕제는 없나요?" 라는 문의가 많았었는데요. 긴 고민끝에 #웨이브코리아버블바스 를 출시하게 되었습니다. 웨이브의 시그니쳐는 가루형 펄 입욕제 이지만 거품을 사랑하시는 많은 분들을 위해 (저도 사실 좋아해요. 많이 😍) 예쁜 색감과 풍성한 거품 !!!!!! 그리고 촉촉한 보습감 !!!!! 제일 중요한 기분좋은 향까지 고르고 골라 만들었습니다. 믿고 사용하셔도 좋아요 🤍 ⠀ 봄 시즌을 맞아 더욱 귀여운 패키지로 출시되었으니 어서 구경오세요 🌸 선착순 50분에게는 입욕시 함께하면 더 좋은 복숭아 헤어밴드를 선물로 드립니다 🍑 (사진속에 제가 착용하고 있는 헤어밴드입니다! 컬러는 화이트 / 핑크 랜덤배송이에요 💫) ⠀ ⠀ 그리고 ! 여기서 끝나면 서운하겠죠? 복숭아 헤어밴드 플러스 ! 블라썸 신제품을 구매하시는 모든 분들께 한정판 거품이 손거울과 굿즈 스티커팩을 함께 보내드립니다 💖 ⠀ 지금 @wave__korea 프로필 링크에서 확인하세요 ! ⠀ ⠀ #웨이브코리아 #입욕제는웨이브 #버블바스#블라썸#거품입욕제 #신제품이벤트 #증정이벤트 ⠀
Dr. Teal’s Pure Epsom Salts and Bath Bombs
Sore from a workout earlier in the day? Douse your bath water with plenty of these soothing bath salts to calm muscle fatigue.
14 Days of Gratitude. Day 12 - we are grateful for spa baths. Soak away the stress of daily life and #covid19 Add a glass of vino and you're set!
• Another one for the #somewhereiwouldliketoquarantine diaries •
Philosophy Fresh Cream Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath
Nothing kills a bubble bath vibe more than having to reach for three different products as you try to relax. This all-in-one formula means you can get everything you need for a head-to-toe cleanse in a few dollops.
Epica Luxury Spa Bath Pillow
Don’t injure yourself in the name of self-care. Keep a pillow on deck to support your neck and back.
Currently enjoying the world's dreamiest bath with Floating Flower for some lockdown self care! How's everyone feeling? It's a pretty stressful time and I've not really taken enough time to unwind and rest my mind recently, so enjoying this super relaxing bath this evening is just what I needed 💕
The kids have been so bad today I can't even tell you about it 🙈🤣 I want to neck the bottle of prosecco I have but then I'm still breastfeeding so I can't 🙄 and after spending way too much time on that facebook Shoe, man, strap puzzle 🤯 and somehow ending up googling 101 funny slang names for the male penis 🤷♀️🤣 I thought a nice bath and early bed is needed 👍
"If I'm not back in five minutes, just wait Longer" (Ace Ventura, 1994) 🦏 🧼 🛁
The Astor Shhhowercap
If your hair needs to stay dry, your shower cap might as well have a cute design. You never know when the urge for a selfie will call.
🛁 𝙿𝙰𝙼𝙿𝙴𝚁 𝚈𝙾𝚄𝚁𝚂𝙴𝙻𝙵 🥂 What's your favorite way to unwind? Many of us have transitioned to a work from home lifestyle due to the #quarantine 👩💻 It's so easy to get caught up in your daily work routine! Don't forget to -pause- and do something for your mental health ❤️ a bubble bath, a walk outside, light some candles and read a book or even take a nap💤
希望你能一直善良◎潘柏霖 請你允許自己不愛說話 允許自己不想一個人看電影 允許自己不喜歡 別人用過的東西 允許自己不想要回家⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ 請你允許自己沒有變成理想的模樣 允許自己沒有辦法拯救大家 允許自己的生活 靜止很少，動亂很常 請你允許自己一直沒有長大 允許自己許多疑問 都不會有解答 允許自己明明乞求蘋果 神卻給你番茄 請你允許自己現在的身體 允許自己的聲音 允許自己的詩。也允許別人的 請你允許自己誠實 允許他人的謊 請你允許自己還是需要朋友 允許自己偶爾堅強／經常害怕 請你允許自己不被愛／也被放棄過 允許自己去愛 允許自己受傷 #babybath #bubblebath #photooftheday
SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Bath Body & Massage Oil
Pour this into your bath or slather your skin in it immediately after–the choice is yours.
@__emmms.__ tattoos are kinda makin me jelly... and she got to do an incredible photo shoot with @bathandboudie using our products! White Witch Bath Bomb is featured here. This milky white opaque water tho! 😻
