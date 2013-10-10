Get The Look: Beauty Tips Inspired By CW’s “Reign”

Fall is always a great time to update your beauty routine and try some new looks. With new fall TV shows premiering, there are loads to choose from. This season, we’ve teamed up with one of our favorite makeup artists to show you how to get the gorgeous looks from one of this fall’s hottest new shows, “Reign.”

If you loved the drama of “Gossip Girl” and dig the royal family drama in “Game of Thrones,” then “Reign” is sure to be your new favorite show. The plot focuses on 16th century monarch Mary, Queen of Scots, and her engagement to Prince Francis, heir to the French throne. While both Mary and the prince are young and beautiful, their arranged marriage is (shockingly) not destined for martial bliss. With a gaggle of ladies in waiting, the prince’s handsome half-brother causing trouble, and a conniving future mother-in-law, Mary has her hands full when she arrives at the French palace. You might not currently be familiar with this beautiful young cast, which includes Adelaide Kane (“Teen Wolf”) and Toby Regbo (ITV’s “The Town”), but something tells us these actors won’t remain unknowns for long.

Whether you’re headed to a romantic fall wedding or just want to add a little something extra to your daily routine, you’ll want to try Mary’s makeup looks, which lean heavily on rosy cheeks and pink lips.

New York hairstylist and makeup artist, Alice An, showed us how to do these soft looks in a short amount of time. Our video tutorial will show you how to achieve Mary’s natural beauty, with minimal effort to update your fall look. By complimenting warm, rosy colors with striking, defined brows, we’ll have you looking like the 16th century’s Kate Middleton in no time.

To get inspired and start replicating these regal looks, tune into the series premiere of “Reign,” at 9/8c on Thursday, Oct. 17, on The CW.

Video by Alissa Huff

