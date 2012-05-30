Dear Wesley: Should I Be Regularly Switching My Shampoo?

Dear Wesley,

There are different opinions on whether or not you should stick with your favorite shampoo/conditioner or switch it up — which is the right thing to do?

xoxo,

Megan

Great question! Well, I’m sure you can ask 10 different hairstylists and get 8 different answers. I suggest switching it up, because hair can get bored just like us! Sometimes product can start to build up and your hair can develop a tolerance over time. This can be avoided by switching out the shampoo every so often. Stay with your favorite conditioner, that doesn’t need to change because it doesn’t clean the hair, it just deposits healthy goodness. If you can find two types of shampoo you like, you can just alternate between the two every couple of weeks, no need to have a bunch of different cleansers taking up space in your shower.

