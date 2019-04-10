This New Beauty Booking Service is Like UberEats for Self-Care

Even though I’ve been a beauty editor for almost 10 years and I’m supposed to know all the great spas and salons, it’s still confusing even for me to book a beauty service. I usually head to Yelp to read reviews and look at photos. Ultimately, there are too many options and too many different ways to make an appointment. Thankfully, the Regi beauty booking concierge wants to make this whole process a lot easier by aggregating beauty treatments in your area so you can quickly book one online or via text.

Regi is the second venture from Project Moonwalker, Allergan’s digital ventures unit. (FYI, Allergan is the pharmaceutical company that makes Botox.) They wanted to create one place to book bespoke facials, lash extensions, specialty massages, injectables and more on an easy-to-use platform. In short, it’s the delivery service of our dreams.

“Consumers are accustomed to having everything at their fingertips—with digital apps and services providing access to just about anything imaginable. However, there wasn’t a place where one could book both a massage and an injectable treatment within one platform,” said Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, Senior Vice President of Consumer Strategy and Innovation at Allergan, in a statement. “We like to think of Regi as filling that space in the market.”

As of right now, you can only book services in Los Angeles and New York City, but the company promises more cities are rolling out this year. If you are currently in one of these two cities, head to Regi’s website to browse cryofacials, nail art, and aromatherapy massages. I’m feeling relaxed just thinking about it.