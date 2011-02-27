Reese Witherspoon Rocks The Oscars Red Carpet

Photo: © Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In the world of red carpet beauty, Reese Witherspoon is the undisputed queen.

The stunning starlet has a knack for unveiling looks that feel new and edgy, but that also stay true to her sunny personality. Who can forget those post-divorce bangs from the 2007 Golden Globes red carpet–she looked completely reborn, yet comfortably familiar all at once.

At the 2011 Oscars, Reese did it yet again with this stunning volumized ponytail that was the talk of the red carpet. We’ve seen her do a pony before, but never quite like this. This pumped-up version of the ponytail looks glam, modern, retro and chic all at once.

To get this sexy look at home, celebrity hair stylist and co-owner of Warren-Tricomi Salons, Edward Tricomi recommends teasing hair slightly underneath, section by section. Grab the hair and pull it back into a ponytail, leaving a small section loose to wrap around the base of the ponytail. Grab the ponytail at the base and stretch it out to help create width. Spray with Warren-Tricomi Style Flexible Hairspray to keep your style in place.