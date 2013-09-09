StyleCaster
Reese Witherspoon’s Makeup is Perfection

Megan Segura
by
Reese Witherspoon is stunning at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival.

Forget the hair, forget the dress; we’re obsessed with Reese Witherspoon‘s makeup at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival. Makeup artist Mai Quynh created a “modern, fresh and polished” look for the star and gave us the breakdown:

Face
To create illuminated, flawless skin, Quynh prepped the skin with Laura Mercier Moisture Crème Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Sunscreen Normal/Combination ($52, lauramercier.com) and  used her fingers to apply Foundation Primer, ($32) all over Reese’s face. She then used a sponge to apply Silk Crème Foundation in Cashew Beige ($45). Next, she created a natural flush of color using Crème Cheek Colour in Praline ($24) and Shimmer Bloc in Peach Mosaic ($40). To ensure Reese’s makeup stayed in place all night, she applied Pressed Setting Powder in Translucent ($34). Lastly, Quynh dusted the actress’s forehead, cheeks and chin with Matte Radiance Baked Powder in Bronze -02 ($36).

Lips
Quynh lined Reese’s lips using Laura Mercier Lip Pencil in Warm Poppy ($22) and then applied Crème Lip Colour in Tangerine ($24) to create the bold pout.

Eyes
First, Quynh applied Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Sand Glow ($26) to Reese’s eyelids, from the lash line to the crease, and then blended upwards. Next, she applied Illuminating Eye Colour in Fire Glow ($24) on the crease of the eyes and faded the color up towards the brow bone. For added depth, Quynh smudged Matte Eye Colour in Truffle ($23) along Reese’s top lash line.

Do you love this look as much as we do?

