Reese Witherspoon to Launch First Fragrance

We already know Reese Witherspoon as quite the quadruple threat: an Oscar winning actress, producer, singer, and face of Avon. Can it really be that this super-woman can do anything else? Well, apparently she can. And she is. According to WWD, Reese is now taking on the role of perfumer as well.

In partnership with Avon Products Inc., the brand for which she has served as global ambassador and brand spokeswoman for the last two years, Witherspoon has created her first fragrance, In Bloom by Reese Witherspoon.

Inspired by her Tennessee roots, Witherspoon, along with Isabel Ryan, Avon’s director of creative fragrance development, and perfumer Olivia Jan of Robertet, designed the romantic fragrance with top notes of Georgia peach, tea leaves, and crisp greens. The packaging consists of a rounded glass bottle with an intricate flower top, which was influenced by Witherspoon’s grandmother. The champagne-colored box and silver charm tied to the limited edition bottle was based on the Southern belle’s penchant for monograms. The fragrance is set to debut globally this fall and will be the largest fragrance initiative for Avon this year. It’s also their first global women’s celebrity scent.

While you will have to wait until November for the scent to launch, a print and television campaign, featuring a stunning Witherspoon, of course, will debut in October.

In Bloom by Reese Witherspoon, 1.7-oz. eau de parfum, $34; 1-oz. limited edition concentrated parfum, $59; body mist, $15; body lotion, $15; shower gel, $15; will be available at avon.com in November.