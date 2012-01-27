Reese Witherspoon Got Bangs; Frida Channels Elvis

Here’s what’s happening in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Reese Witherspoon has bangs, again, and everyone is kind of freaking out about it. But she does look good — like usual! [People]

Frida Gustavsson channels Elvis’ rockabilly style in her February 2012 shoot for Elle Sweden. [Fashion Gone Rogue]

MAC Senior Makeup Artist, Keri Blair, dishes on how to get Miss Piggy’s iconic look. [Daily Glow]

Feel like trying a crazy spa treatment? There are treatments now available like having fish nibble off dead skin on your feet and spa rooms designed to resemble a womb. [Today]

One of the mom’s from Toddler’s & Tiaras is suing TMZ for “sexualizing” her daughter in a post they wrote about her. [Jezebel]

There’s a new app for you to try thanks to Marie Claire called Backstage Beauty Trends, that allows you to play around with different looks from the Fashion Week shows. Chanel has even partnered up with the app. [Refinery29]