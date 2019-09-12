Reese Witherspoon Went Brunette for Her New Show and Looks Fantastic

There are a few iconic blondes in Hollywood and Reese Witherspoon is right up there with Marilyn Monroe and Brigitte Bardot. So when we saw Witherspoon’s new brown hair on the cover of Entertainment Weekly, we gasped. Girl looks great brunette. We’ve seen her rock a darker hue back in 2013 when she played June Carter Cash in Walk the Line. But ever since then, it’s been her sunny California blonde, maybe going a little more honey or ashy but staying within that light-to-medium blonde range.

It’s likely this new look is a wig as Witherspoon only has brown hair for her upcoming Apple TV series, The Morning Show. The show, in which she stars alongside Jennifer Aniston, debuts November 1 and Witherspoon is already back to her usual blonde. Hairstylist Lona Vigi shared the cover photo to her Instagram, so we know she at least styled Witherspoon’s gorgeous waves. Aniston’s hair is looking a little darker as well, though she’s much ashier than Witherspoon’s warm brunette. I might be biased because it’s pretty much my exact hair color, but I think Witherspoon looks incredible in the shade.

In The Morning Show, Witherspoon plays a young aspiring journalist who has some friendly (at least we think) rivalry with a longtime morning show host, Aniston’s character. It looks to be full of girl power moments, campy drama, a Me Too situation with a co-host played by Steve Carell and some great power suits. In the trailer, Witherspoon is rocking that brunette hair with light, pretty makeup. There’s a scene in which they make her more “morning show” ready and her loose waves look even better. It’s inspiring me to grow out my hair. Maybe.

I can’t wait for this show.