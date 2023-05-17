Reese Witherspoon’s New Blunt Bangs Are So 2012—in the Best Way

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The year is 2012. “Gangnam Style” is taking over the world. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 is a hit and Will and Kate announce their first pregnancy. Reese Witherspoon also has bangs. Well, the fringe is back and Witherspoon basically still looks the same age. The actor shared a cute series of photos from Mother’s Day in which she’s wearing a pink Draper James dress with her honey-blonde hair down and straight — and a set of blunt bangs.

Witherspoon’s hair journey is a testament to her ever-evolving style and willingness to embrace new trends. From her breakout role in Legally Blonde to her recent ventures as a producer and businesswoman, she has sported an array of hairstyles that have left a lasting impression. Remember those iconic blonde tresses that perfectly complemented her role as the charming Elle Woods? Witherspoon’s golden locks became synonymous with her bubbly and vivacious on-screen persona, making her the epitome of the modern-day Hollywood star.

But let’s not forget her ventures into darker hues, where she effortlessly transitioned from honeyed browns to rich chestnuts. With each hair color change, Witherspoon proved that she could pull off any shade with ease, solidifying her status as a true hair chameleon. And let’s not overlook her red carpet appearances. Witherspoon’s hair has been styled in an array of chic updos, from elegant buns to intricate braids.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images.

Plus, who can forget her truly iconic 1997 look that screams Y2K? The pastel blue eyeshadow, black choker and half-up twists will go down in history. This time around, we hope she keeps the blunt bangs because they really do suit her.