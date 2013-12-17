The One Thing: Reece Hudson for RGB Cosmetics

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

We take our nail polish very seriously here at Beauty High – from the chemicals that are in the bottle to how long the color lasts. In a dream world we would all be getting manicures and pedicures weekly, but considering that we really don’t have time for that, a polish that makes an at-home mani easy (and long-lasting) is top of the list in our books. Plus, any brand that has a fantastic formula and on-trend color options immediately brings them to the top of our minds when it’s time to pick a new color. That’s why we were so excited to find out about RGB Cosmetics latest collaboration, with handbag designer Reece Hudson. RGB is known for it’s quality formulations (and five-free polishes) and Reece Hudson has been making a name for herself lately with her statement bags in the fashion industry. The two brands came together and created two gorgeous metallics – a Green Gold and Rose Gold – just in time for the holiday season.

What Makes It Different:

Like we’ve already mentioned, RGB is known for it’s five-free formulations, but it’s five-free done right. They’ve figured out how to make these polishes sans chemicals, and still keep them long-lasting with great colors and quality.

Reece Hudson’s gorgeous handbags are known for their hardware and detailing, so she spun off of that and created two metallics for the nail brand (in Rose Gold and Green Gold) that go hand in hand with her line and are on trend for this year, but will remain timeless.

The liquid metal shades can stand alone, or be used as accents for nail art with other shades – have fun with them!

Why It’s The One Thing:

Everyone needs a fun new holiday nail shade, and this nail set provides you with two to switch back and forth from as you party away the holiday season. Plus, if you haven’t splurged on a Reece Hudson bag yet, at least you can give yourself a bit of her luxe-ness with her new nail collab, right?

Where to buy: Reece Hudson for RGB Limited Edition Set, $35, rgbcosmetics.com