Redken to the Rescue

Nicole Dumas, my trusty partner in crime from college, is one of those tall, skinny, blond girls that are so easy to hate. She has been living in Boston for the past four years studying medicine, is currently doing a one-month rotation at Columbia University, and staying with yours truly. While Nicole’s gorgeous blond hair is surely an asset, to me, all it represents is a clogged bathroom drain. After two weeks, I finally broke down: Why dear god, does she have to brush her hair in my shower? Her explanation: her hair is so fine that she can’t use conditioner because it weights it down, but then it becomes so tangled that she can’t comb through it. Being the resident beauty blogger at StyleCaster, I did some research.

Turns out Redken has the solution to my problem, a leave-in conditioner that detangles and replenishes moisture without adding weight, i.e. “weightless moisture.” Thanks to micro-moisturizing droplets of apricot oil, glycerin and cationic silicone, your hair gets the conditioner it needs without sacrificing volume. Hello Redken, Goodbye Drano.

Instant Polishing Prep Leave-in Cutting and Detangling Lotion, Redken.com