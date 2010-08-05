Redken Time Reset Youth Revitalizer

So much attention is placed on the effects of aging on your skin, but what about your hair? As we get older, our hair succumbs to the effects of hormones, years of damage and exposure to environmental aggressors, resulting in severely dry, weak, thin and porous hair. This new treatment from Redken peptides and ceramides to help strengthen the hair fiber and target and repair weakened areas. It also has Intra-Cylane, a high-tech complex that fills in gaps in the hair shaft and visibly plumps fine strands. Ideal for women starting to notice the effects of aging and for those of any age who want to add healthy volume to their fine, thin strands.

Price: $17

Where To Buy: redken.com for salons