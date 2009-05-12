Redken Fans: Become Fans on Facebook, Get Insider Secrets

Don’t we all wish we had a hairdresser BFF to help keep us up to date on the latest styles and help us achieve them ourselves – without having to pay for a pricey salon visit? Well, I sure do, anyway… And for all of you who have the same wish, Redken is bringing the haircare experts to you, via Facebook. (And, let’s be honest, we all spend countess hours on Facebook anyway, so why not up your beauty routine instead of stalking that ex-boyfriend of yours.)

So “fan” Rodney Cutler, Owner of Cutler/Redken Salons; David Stanko, Redken Haircolor Consultant; Tracey Cunningham, Redken Creative Consultant for Color; and Kaz Amor, Redken Haircare Consultant; to get tips, stay up-to-date on trends, see exclusive photos, join in on discussion board debates, and post questions on their walls.

What advice will you ask your new “friends” for?