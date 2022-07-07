This Shampoo & Conditioner Has Been Keeping My Dry, Brittle Hair Healthy for Literally 20 Years

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s hard to believe — because I don’t feel that old — but I’ve been going to the hair salon for highlights for more than 20 years. Since I was a teen, I’ve favored bright blonde highlights on my medium-brown hair. And that’s not all I subject my strands to. There are the hot tools and the tight ponytails and the purple shampoo. The result? Dry, brittle hair that craves moisture. One of the reasons I still have hair at all is thanks to Redken’s All Soft collection . As a teen, I stole it from my mom, who also highlighted her hair. And I’ve been using it for healthy hair since.

You see, my hair isn’t the most manageable to begin with. It’s fine but there’s a lot of it. It’s wavy and frizzy and consistently craves moisture. Adding bleach to that texture just makes it that much more difficult to deal with. Redken All Soft has a pH-balanced formula and an argan oil-infused moisture complex to soften strands. And it really works. The shampoo cleanses but doesn’t strip my hair and the conditioner hydrates without weighing down my fine strands.

If you have dry hair like I do, you’ll especially love the conditioner’s consistancy. It’s thick — one of the thickest I’ve ever used. My hair drinks it up without any heavy or greasy feeling left behind. I’m able to get those voluminous Dyson Airwrap waves that don’t fall flat in an hour. I can style my hair faster, too. Because there are less tangles, it’s overall much more managable — with a bit of leave-in conditioner, of course. And the shine post-blowout? It can’t be beat.

There’s also the smell. You know how certain scents transport you back to a specific time? I can smell the All Soft fragrance from a mile away. Usually I’m not a fan of scented hair products but this one is fresh and yummy, almost like honey. I’m obsessed with the subtle scent it leaves behind.

Because I’ve been messing with my hair for a long time, I can usually tell when it’s craving a bit more than moisture. When I’ve gone blonder and the texture is more brittle than just dry, it’s time for a strengthening treatment. Luckily, Redken has its Bonding Treatment for Damaged Hair Repair that’s easy to use with the All Soft collection.

The brand’s “Bonding Care Complex” is formulated with citric acid to reinforce weakened hair bonds and repair strands. It’s a pre-shampoo treatment so I apply it to wet hair in the shower. I leave it on for about 5-10 minutes — however long it takes me to shave my legs — and rinse it out before shampooing. It also promises to help prevent future breakage so I can continue to use the hot tools I love so much. Because realistically, I’m going to keep being tough on my hair, and luckily with these products, my hair can take it.