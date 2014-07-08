What?! New Study Suggests Redheads May Soon Become Extinct

It sounds like something out of a science fiction novel, but it’s true: If global warming continues on, redheads could be a thing of the past.

According to a new article published in the U.K.’s Daily Record, scientists are concerned that the ever-increasing sunlight in Scotland will have an effect on the country’s high concentration of redheads, since the gene that causes red hair is thought to be an evolutionary response to the lack of sun in Scotland.

Dr. Alistair Moffat, managing director of genetic testing company ScotlandsDNA, says, “We think red hair in Scotland, Ireland and the north of England is adaptation to the climate. We do not get enough sun and have to get all the vitamin D we can.” The super-fair coloring most redheads have allows them to get the maximum vitamin D from what little sun there is. “If it was to get less cloudy and there was more sun, there would be fewer people carrying the gene.”

Considering some of our favorite leading ladies are redheads (Christina Hendricks, Debra Messing, Julianne Moore), this loss would be a devastating blow to the beauty world. Thankfully, we could always go the Emma Stone route and just dye our hair…

