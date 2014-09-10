Steal This Bold Red Lip Tip From Zac Posen’s Show

Old Hollywood glam is about as chic as it gets, and Monday’s Zac Posen show featured style notes from eras like the 30’s and late 70’s. The designer presented several red, black, and white pieces that boasted structure and sophistication—the perfect mix for a vintage Hollywood vibe. To match the classic collection, the makeup was kept natural, but with a bold, red lip. However, this wasn’t just any red lip—key makeup artist, Kabuki created a look that’s bound to be recreated off the runway time and time again.

“…The graphic red lip, which matches the red in the collection, which is kind of an orange-y red, so it’s still a deep red…it’s actually filled in with pencil underneath, like a blue pencil, with a slightly oranger red over-layed on top, so it’s still got strength,” says Kabuki, explaining his take on making a red lip stand out even more. Kabuki filled in the entire lip with MAC Cherry Lip Pencil, followed by MAC Red Lipmix, an orange/red, semi-matte finish. He explains that the blue undertone of the lip pencil “helps it photograph as a very graphic and rich, quite dense lip.”

Kabuki also told us backstage that the sophistication and sexiness of Posen’s collection inspired his makeup look: “I wanted the sex to kind of come from the flush of the cheek and from the realness of the skin, and the sophistication comes from the glossy eye.” Kabuki used MAC Prep and Prime Skin Refine Zone all over the face, but placed a cream foundation around the outside of the face and across the nose and cheeks for a dewier look. Cheeks were given a touch of MAC Something Special Cremeblend Blush for a natural flush. To achieve the glossy lid, Kabuki used MAC Mirror Top Coat lip gloss, as well as a few swipes of Haute & Naughty Black Mascara on the lower and upper lashes.

Kabuki further explained that his goal was “Effortless drama…a little bit dramatic too, it’s kind of finding the right balance where it felt young but also felt really strong.” Young and strong, indeed—Kabuki nailed the “sexy and sophisticated look” he was aiming for, and also prompted us to want to try a blue-toned pencil the next time we rock a red lip!