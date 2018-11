A new study commissioned by Superdrug reveals that bright red lipstick is the most iconic beauty trend of all time. [Daily Mail]

Also popular are breast lifts, which are seemingly on the rise according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. [xoVain]

We noticed that Nicki Minaj was going for a more “natural” look, and now she’s explaining why. [Huffington Post]

The 50 best beauty vloggers on YouTube will teach you everything you ever wanted to know about beauty. [Beauty High]