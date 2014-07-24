Beauty Recipe: Seeing Red

A red lip is a statement lip. Swipe on some crimson and you’ll immediately feel a confidence boost, and the people around you will sit up and take notice. While you’ve probably got the red lip down pat, it’s about time you amp up the look a bit with some other edgy details. The possibilities are endless but right now, we’re really into bold brows and subtly cool braids, so why not mix these three favorites together for an amazing finished look? Below is everything you’ll need to get the look above!

Red Lipstick: It’s time to wear the most daring red lipstick you’ve been eyeing. Make sure to exfoliate your lips first, especially if you’re going for a matte finish, to get a smooth, even finish. Apply one layer of lipstick, blot with a tissue, then apply a second for staying power.

Eyebrow Pencil: Emphasize the eyebrows, keeping focus on the bold features of your face and leaving the rest of the canvas natural. Use an eyebrow pencil to fill in and add fullness to your natural brow line. For a natural look, go about one to two shades lighter than your natural brows. If you want a more daring brow, go for one shade darker. Remember to use a spoolie brush after filling in to really blend!

Clear Elastic: Pull your hair back into a half ponytail, then add a little something extra with small braid starting just behind your ear. Braid all the way down, then secure with a clear elastic.