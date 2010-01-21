Red Lipstick: 9 Tubes Get Put to the Test

Our pals at StyleCaster gave us the run-down on the best red lipsticks. Which red is your absolute favorite?





I Love Lucy. Marilyn. Madonna. Gwen. Throughout history, America’s sexiest celebrities

haven’t often been seen without their luscious red lips. However, the

color dates back to 1870 when Guerlain made it available to the public

with the first bullet-shaped stick and named it “Ne m’oubliez pas,”

meaning: “dont forget me.” Never before has a beauty product made so

much money as this iconic cosmetic. Madonna

claimed my favorite, MAC’s Russian Red as her top pick and it instantly

sold out and continues to fly off shelves today. Plus, it is a quick

pick me up for any complexion, gives the illusion of whiter teath, and

makes a strong and seductive statement of female empowerment. My

glamorous friend, Ayesha introduced me to MAC’s Russian Red in the late

1990s and I’ve been an avid wear-er ever since. I figured since it was

a new decade, I would venture out in an attempt to see if any other

red-hued lipsticks trump my much loved MAC.

Dior Addict Ultra Gloss Reflect in Red Stockings, $25.50, at sephora.com.



For every ad I see of this Dior

Ultra-Gloss, I dream about what my lips would look like all drippy and

sinewy and glossy. Then I wore this for a few hours and all I got was

goop. Seriously. It’s a steep price for an item that bleeds quickly and

looks like a hot mess.



YSL Silky Sensual Radiant Color in Red Muse, $34, at sephora.com.



This

added a great big pop of color to my lips but disappeared before the

hour was up and stained my hands terribly going on. Applying red lips

is not a simple task, but it shouldn’t leave you looking like you

committed some horrible act of murder. This product gives new meaning

to being ‘caught red-handed.’

Laura Mercier Hydratint in Crimson, $20, at lauramercier.com.



Since

this is more of a tint and not so much of a lipstick, it doesn’t have

the same dramatic effect as a creme. That said, it leaves a nice sheer

stain. It’s perfect for daytime and hydrating the lips to boot. You can

always count on a Mercier cosmetic — this crimson hydratint included.

Stila Long Wear Lipstick in Lover, $20, at sephora.com.



Love

the name; wanted to love the product. It went on smooth and came on as

strong as a couple of cocktails. That said, it quickly became cakey and

dry. After a while, my lips felt like wood. Not sexy when you want to

get it on with your own lover.

NARS Semi Matte Lipstick in Red Lizard, $24, at sephora.com.



As

far as I’m concerned, along with many other consumers, makeup artists,

and style experts, NARS is the leader in cosmetics. This particular

stick even got industry recognition as a “Best Seller.” It is a

semi-matte, so it does add a touch of moisture to your lips allowing

them to remain kissable and ‘done.’ It’s also the chosen brand of the

red carpet, so I say — trust it.

Kat Von D Painted Love Lipstick in Underage Red, $18, at sephora.com.



I

am in awe of Miss Kat Von D. Girl got her own television show, got

hooked up with hard rocker Nikki Sixx of Motley Crew, and then inked

her own cosmetics deal. Fans were lining up outside of Sephora in

cities nationwide just to get a glimpse of the tattoo artist when this

brand was first released. Turns out, the product is well worth the

wait. The color is awesome; it doesn’t bleed and looks pin-up doll

perfect when on, even after a night of partying hard.

Tarte Borba Nutraceutical Lipstick in Vinyasa, $22, at sephora.com.



I

felt better as a person slipping on this stick. The spiritual names and

natural ingredients may be a marketing tactic of Tarte — but they

work. This is a pretty color, strong going on and no bleeding to match.

I loved the healthy look of my lips. Namaste.

Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Satin Lip Color in Audace, $30, at chanel.com.



I

love the Chanel brand, and when I asked for something from the House of

Chanel for Christmas this year, Santa brought me this little tube. I

love the color and creamy dreamy way it stays forever on my lips. And

the darling packaging comes with a cool, click-y applicator with the

word CHANEL etched into the stick. You’ll feel and look like a woman with one wipe on la bouche.

MAC Matte Lipstick in Russian Red, $14, at maccosmetics.com.



Oh!

My old favorite. My cosmetic confidante. Even though I strayed for a

bit, I’m back now and more loyal than ever. Nobody can [mess] with MAC

Russian Red. It goes on gorgeous and stays on strong. Red lipstick

devotees, take note!

Check out StyleCaster for more

fashion and beauty coverage:

Contributed by: Jess Zaino